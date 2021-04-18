TikTok’s most surreal cooking tricks, dismantled by a scientist

In addition to dances, choreography and jokes, the short video social network TikTok abounds with domestic tricks, many of them cooking. But not all are to be trusted. A food scientist and popularizer has disassembled a few.

As collected by Gizmodo, Reardon is an Australian presenter on the YouTube channel How To Cook That. She is the cook and author of the dessert book Crazy Sweet Creations. She is also a food scientist and nutritionist.

In a video, Reardon dissects some of these videos, which he accuses of being false or even, in some cases, to be dangerous. These are some of the claims that Rerardon debunks:

You can’t make orange jelly by sticking an orange into a drill and heating it with a blowtorch. You can’t chop strawberries by putting them in a container next to razor blades and shaking. You can keep strawberries in a glass jar in the fridge. You can’t make gelatin by mixing water with salt, vinegar, lemonade and pears. You can cook a steak in a toaster, but it remains very dry and tough, and it can damage the appliance. If you pour Pepsi on pork, it won’t come out Worms. You can’t peel potatoes by putting them in a tin of Pringles with caps. If you want to make caramel numbers, it’s not a good idea to melt the sugar that way in a pan.