Tiktoker creates joke cryptocurrency SCAM and raises millions of dollars

As with any pronounced rise in a new market, evil actors arise who seek to take advantage of the new flow of money as well as the ignorance of something so novel. Among all the proposals, parodies have also appeared and the crypto sector is no exception. The last pearl is the creation of a cryptocurrency called SCAM (Scam) by a TikTok content creator, incredibly the cryptocurrency has reaped great success.

The Tiktoker, Andre Lewis who prefers to be called Dre, created a cryptocurrency as a social and critical experiment. Dre thought of creating a cryptocurrency called SCAM, its acronym is Simple Cool Automatic Money (Simply Cool Automatic Money). Even being such an obvious joke, the cryptoasset, which is worthless, has seen how its capitalization rose to 70 million dollars to quickly drop to 2.5 million dollars with 1,600 active wallets, as of this writing. The creator declared to be incredulous that this project got off the ground in this way and frankly admitted:

“I don’t know how to do any of this shit, I just made the coin as a joke”

Apart from being so transparent about his technological gifts, the creator of SCAM did not hide his intentions in his promotional videos either. Dre reveled in the ridiculousness of his own creation in which for one reason or another to his surprise some people have come to invest in it. A clear example of his sarcastic tone is a video response on Twitter in which he laughingly promotes his “revolutionary” cryptocurrency:

“I’m an ordinary bastard who just created a coin and now I have to make this bitch useful to the world […] this was for me, but now that you bought it, it is for the people by the people. “

In an interview with Motherboard he commented on the methodology used to create the cryptocurrency:

“Seriously speaking, these people were being assholes, so I said fuck it, how are people tossing these coins? I looked it up, I looked at Ethereum, at BSC, at Pancakeswap… I don’t have a fancy computer, so ETH was not an option. However, BSC was a very simple crap, so I started doing research and made a coin ”.

Read more

Why did you create SCAM? A lesson for the crypto market

Dre’s intention to create SCAM is clear, a lesson in the absurdity that the crypto market can be. His motivation came from observing how many cryptocurrencies promised to be groundbreaking innovation, but either had no project at all or were created for the sole purpose of scamming people who want to get rich quick.

NFT bubble

Dre had a few words about the current NFT hype that aims to be a bubble and likened this fever to the entire crypto sector:

“Today there is a lot of speculation in cryptocurrencies, in NFTs, in Bitcoin, in this currency, in this other. It’s a lot of speculation, and people are using it to their advantage. “

Another parody by way of denunciation and criticism of the hype for non-fungible tokens covered by BeInCrypto, was the case of the film director who managed to sell the sound of his farts by tokenizing them with NFT technology.

Excessive speculation for unsubstantiated projects like Dogecoin as inspiration

Dre added that the vast majority of investors participate in the crypto market in his opinion out of pure speculation and in an excessive way without any study of what cryptocurrencies they are buying.

“People don’t invest in currencies based on profit; They invest because it will appear on CoinGecko or CoinMarketCap or Coinbase. They invest based on the news, not on what the token can achieve. “

Dre cited Dogecoin as an example of a cryptocurrency created as a satire that for no reason took off. In the present day, DOGE has reached a new new historical maximum price reaching $ 0.65 with a capitalization of around $ 85 billion, according to CoinMarketCap at the time of writing this article. This puts the cryptocurrency meme into an asset with a higher capitalization than notorious companies like Ford or Twitter.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

The secret for SCAM’s strato rise has been the absurd manipulation of its offer by its creator. Dre has perpetrated several burns of tokens limiting savages considerably lowering the available supply and therefore increasing its value thanks to the law of supply and demand. This is a very common feature of various tokens created on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that use various programmable tricks to try and increase the value of a token. To date, 9,958,976,747.79 out of a total of 10,000,000,000 SCAMs have been sent to the address “0x00000000000000000000000000000000dead”.

Currently, Dre is weighing what to do with that large amount received, so there could be new surprises. For now, This event can be a mirror as a warning for new investors who invest in currencies simply chasing the vertiginous rises without even reading the ticker, SCAM, or having read a line about what value a specific project intends to provide. Research and education is essential to avoid being involved in projects that can lose the total investment.

The post Tiktoker creates the joke cryptocurrency SCAM and raises millions of dollars was first seen on BeInCrypto.