TikTok will collect biometric information in the United States

Last summer, for sure you will remember, one of the main news focuses was for TikTok and the plans of the then president of the United States, Donald Trump to veto its use in the United States, unless the company ceased to have Chinese participation. After several months of statements, threats, purchase negotiations and others, and after several postponements, the executive tried to enforce the TikTok veto throughout his national territory. However, a court ruling forced the Commerce Department to suspend the ban in mid-November.

And after that, and given that the fight against TikTok was a personal crusade of Donald Trump, and that it was precisely at that time when he lost the re-election elections, everything seemed to indicate that the confrontation between ByteDance, owner of TikTok and the American executive , had concluded, and that the social network could continue to operate normally in the country. And this has been the case until now, although it is possible that this situation will change soon, with the difference that, on this occasion, who might have to face is public opinion.

And it is that, as TechCrunch has verified today, TikTok has made changes to the privacy policy of the service in the United States, stating that now «can collect biometric identifiers and biometric information»Of the content published by its users. Elements that range from facial features to elements of the voice, which can potentially be used by the social network to identify not only the owner of the account, but also the rest of the people who appear in their videos.

According to ByteDance, the company will ask users for authorization before starting to collect said information, so the inclusion of these changes in the privacy policy all it does, for now, is to previously establish the legal conditions for, when the time comes. , to be able to start this collection. And the worst thing is that it reserves the right not to do so (previously inform), with the paragraph «When required by law, we will ask you for the necessary permissions before such collection «. That is, we will notify … if we have no choice.

It is important to clarify, yes, that These TikTok policy changes are fully legal in much of the United States, as there is no federal law that regulates privacy in relation to biometric identification. Instead, some states have regulated it at the state level, which can be understood to be clearly related to the “When required by law” that we have seen above, and that therefore only resident users will be asked for authorization. in the states that do have regulations in this regard, leaving those who do not have legal protection in a no-man’s-land.

In the common European space, where the GDPR governs, the legal framework is very different, so TikTok is not expected to consider rolling out similar measures in Europe. However, it is likely that there are plans to collect and process biometric information in other countries where there is no legislation that prohibits it or, at least, that requires both informed knowledge and explicit authorization by no longer of the users who upload the videos, but all the people who may appear in them.

It could also be that TikTok intends to bring this collection of biometric identifiers to Europe, and that it is considering that users have to accept it, or assuming they have authorization from all the people who may appear in the videos, or that the collection can be authorized individually only for some of the people who appear, although this seems somewhat complex.