TikTok will automatically remove content that violates policies

Jul 9 (.) – Short video sharing app TikTok said on Friday it will use more automated systems to remove videos that violate its community guidelines from its platform.

Currently, the videos uploaded to the platform go through technological tools that recognize and label any possible infraction, which is then reviewed by a member of the security team. If a violation is detected, the video is removed and the user notified, TikTok said.

The company, owned by ByteDance, added that in the coming weeks it will begin to automatically remove some types of content that violate the safety policy of minors, nudity and sexual activities of adults, violent and graphic content and illegal activities and regulated products.

This will be in addition to the deletions made by the security team.

The company said this will help its security team focus more on highly contextual and nuanced areas, such as bullying and harassment, misinformation and hateful behavior.

TikTok also added that it will send an in-app warning on the first violation. However, in the event of repeated violations, the user will be notified and the account may also be permanently deleted.

The changes come at a time when social media, including Facebook and TikTok, have come under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally on their platforms.

(Report by Tiyashi Datta in Bangalore; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)