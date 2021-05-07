TikTok will allow you to use your account to log into other apps

TikTok has taken a new step in integrating its platform with other services. The company behind the popular video app announced new developer tools that promise to incorporate useful features. The most important will allow you use your TikTok account to log into other apps.

Through this software development kit, third-party services will allow people to Login with your TikTok username and password. It is an alternative similar to the one already offered by Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Google, among others.

An interesting aspect of this utility is that it will not only serve to log in, but also to integrate the content created on TikTok into other applications. The service released the list of platforms compatible with this SDK, which includes PUBG, Streamlabs and Allstar, among other.

«As TikTok becomes more and more ingrained in the culture, more third-party applications […] they seek to leverage our community on their own platforms, “said Isaac Bess, global director of Distribution Associations for the social network.

Tools of this type have both positive and negative aspects. On the one hand, they allow you to enter websites, games or applications no need to create a new username and password. This prevents users from feeling overwhelmed by the amount of data they have to memorize or save.

In return, third-party apps can access the public profile and videos of people who log in using their TikTok data. The social network ensures that other platforms will not access information of another type, but that there is a history of privacy problems can be a problem.

TikTok also expands its audio tools

Credit: TikTok

Another developer tool that was released in the last few hours is an audio kit. With this utility, TikTok will facilitate the insertion of “Original sounds or music hosted on other services” in the content created by its users.

“Audio is an integral part of the TikTok experience and offers endless possibilities for collaboration and inspiration among the community,” they posted. The platforms that have already adopted this SDK are Landr, Rapchat, Yourdio and Autobridge.

