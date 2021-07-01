TikTok will allow users to upload longer videos

A major change is coming in the world’s most popular video social network. Onwards, TikTok users will be able to share videos up to three minutes long. This will imply a radical leap, taking into account that previously the limit was 60 seconds.

It is not the first time that the platform has made such a determination. It is worth remembering that, in principle, TikTok it supported videos up to 15 seconds long, but then stretched them up to a minute. However, late last year it began testing the possibility of multiplying the duration again with the aim of attracting more content creators.

“With longer videos, […] They will have the canvas to create new or expanded content types on TikTok, with the flexibility of a little more space, “said Drew Kirchhoff, the company’s product manager. Basically, what TikTok intended is that users can extend themselves in their publications, no need to segment content into multiple parts.

While it is true that a common practice of tiktokers is to invite the public to follow them to access the continuity of a publication, the 60-second limit already generated some discomfort. In addition, the popular video platform is constantly searching for features to differentiate itself from the competition.

Three-minute videos, the new feature of TikTok

Photo by Solen Feyissa

Since TikTok increased the duration of your posts from 15 to 60 seconds, many other platforms they copied it without much qualms. The appearance of YouTube Shorts and Spotlight, Snapchat, were some of the most resonant cases “inspired” in the popular social network.

Anyway, the new extension in the duration of his videos raises a new question: To what extent can TikTok expand this feature without losing its essence? It is clear that all decisions are based on the study of statistics and interactions, and are not made at random. However, it will be interesting to see user reaction when the feature is effectively implemented.

The option to upload videos up to three minutes in length will be coming to TikTok “in the coming weeks.” Users will see a notification advising of the new limitation when the update is available.

