The Secretariat of the National Security Council of India has issued a notice to users after red-marking 52 applications

The Secretariat of the National Security Council of India has issued a notice to users after red-marking 52 highly popular Chinese-based apps worldwide such as TikTok or WeChat, for issues related to the security and privacy of users.

Some of these apps have millions of downloads worldwide like TikTok, WeChat, Xender or SHAREit.

According to the Indian security agency, these companies and many others of Chinese origin they create applications that could be spying on users, representing a serious problem for your security and privacy.

Recommendations of security agencies for users is to uninstall all these applicationsWhile they also ask the government to block the use of these applications in that country to avoid further problems.

On the other hand, the Secretariat of the National Security Council requests that Each application is thoroughly investigated to analyze the risks and impact of these applications.

Unlike other similar cases investigated by North American or European security companies where evidence is shown of how they take advantage of a vulnerability to install malware, spy on or steal user data, in this case there is no solid evidence of what has been mentioned, in fact , The report comes amid mounting tension in India to boycott Chinese products.

