TikTok to stream Billie Jean King Cup matches between Great Britain and Mexico

Argentina plan to stabilize rents triggers prices

(Bloomberg) – From San Francisco to London to Hong Kong, the demand for rental apartments has declined during the pandemic, also driving prices down, but in a global metropolis, rents are rising like never before. Tenants in the city of Buenos Aires are seeing apartment prices skyrocket 67% over the previous year to an average of about 35,000 pesos a month (US $ 377). Rent now rises twice as fast as salaries, and well above other prices in one of the largest cities in Latin America. “Nobody imagined a rise above 60%, it was not in anyone’s plans”, says Leandro Molina, commercial director of ZonaProp, one of the main online real estate platforms in Argentina. “It was the highest ever rise.” In part, this is due to rising inflation in Argentina, driven, among other things, by the excessive printing of money by the government last year to finance social spending by the covid. But it is also the unintended consequence of the rent reform approved last year by the national government that sought to stabilize prices and protect tenants. Starting in July, Argentina’s central bank will publish an index that indicates how much rents can legally increase. And since homeowners in Buenos Aires don’t know how much prices may go up later, they are increasing rents on the new contracts now, before the index takes effect, according to local realtors. The new law also stipulates that the contracts rental will be extended to three years and price increases will be limited to once a year. Currently, a common rental agreement lasts two years, and owners usually raise prices every six months as part of the conditions set out in the contract. But with so much economic uncertainty in Argentina, landlords and tenants traditionally negotiated how much rent will increase. Armando Pepe, president of the College of Real Estate Brokers of the City of Buenos Aires, says the changes benefit tenants so much that many landlords simply left. to rent, eliminating the supply and leading to even higher prices. Many of them are still affected by a government-imposed rent freeze, which expired in March after 12 months. When asked to comment on rent control reform, a government spokesperson referred Bloomberg CityLab to the remarks. from President Alberto Fernández on Thursday. Fernández did not speak about the law, but said that he would speak with the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, about the ban on evictions that expired recently, shortly before the new confinement measures began. In large cities, Buenos Aires is not immune to the impacts of the pandemic, especially after a three-year recession in Argentina. Some wealthy Argentines abandoned their apartments and fled to posh, gated communities on the outskirts of the city. Many Argentines are facing rising unemployment and confinements due to COVID-19 that caused the closure of schools for a whole year. In this context, there are tenants like Laura, a 30-year-old from Buenos Aires. Laura and her boyfriend ended a year of apartment hunting when they moved from an exclusive neighborhood to a middle-class part of the city. They got a third room to use as a home office, but their rent doubled to 70,000 pesos and left security 24 hours a day, a huge sacrifice amid rising crime and a 42% poverty rate. The decrease in the supply of apartments left tenants like Laura in trouble. “You came to a place and it was already rented, it was very difficult to leave a sign,” says Laura, who requested that her last name not be published. In the new neighborhood, “I’m a little scared at night.” The rental reform debacle marks the latest chapter in one of the most twisted housing markets in the world. In Argentina, home sales – and increasingly rents – are priced in US dollars despite the fact that the vast majority of society earns pesos, a currency that has lost 80% of its value since 2017. Mortgage rates They are around 30% and sales have plummeted. Most homes these days are bought with all-cash transactions. Some politicians are now trying to dismantle rental legislation. Álvaro González, a legislator in the Lower House, presented a new bill to reverse the changes. González proposes keeping much of the technical details, such as the amount that landlords can demand for a deposit, but eliminating key reforms: the length of the contract and the controlled annual rent increase. He wants to reduce it to two years and semi-annual rent increases, negotiated between the landlord and the tenants, but González, an opposition lawmaker, does not promise a victory. The ruling party controls both houses of Congress and the presidency. "What you wanted to solve with the modifications to the rent law, which was to bring relief for tenants, what it does is complicate the situation," says González. "As you cannot agree to the adjustment, what the property owner does is raise the rent to cover inflation."