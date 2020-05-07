07.05.2020 14:55 h.



Updated: 07.05.2020

TikTok continues to gain adherents during quarantine. Entertainment platforms have been strong pillars during the state of alarm. Therefore, streaming services such as Netflixapps video calls and the social networks they have become even more fashionable. Thus, it is not surprising that TikTok is at the top. Their music videos They attract not only the youngest, which also, but now also a greater number of adults and celebrities.

Thus, according to Sensor Tower, TikTok has become the most downloaded entertainment app for iPhones in Spain. “The use of this application has increased because confinement has made many people search new ways to entertain and because it has given us many hours of intergenerational coexistence that have caused many adults to discover TikTok thanks to their children “, emphasizes Ferran Lalueza, professor of the Studies of Information and Communication Sciences of the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) .

Viral Challenges

In fact, the social network has announced new challenges – of all kinds – that have gone viral almost instantly. “The challenges that have been launched from the platform have been a key piece of entertainment and have encouraged segments of the population that have not dared until now”, details the director of the Master of Social Media: Management and Strategy of the UOC, Silvia Martinez.

In fact, many familiar faces These challenges have been added, such as the presenter Paz Padilla or the footballer Andrés Iniesta, among others. “The Famous with a presence on TikTok they are only the spearhead of this adult landing. In social networks, adolescents are the trendsetters and then adults join because they want to be fashionable or pretend they are “, concludes Lalueza.