TikTok tests a new feature for celebrities to greet you

TikTok is working on a new feature that will allow content creators to earn more revenue through the app. The feature, which is being tested in Turkey and Dubai, BuzzFeed says, will be called “Shoutouts“. It is designed so that users can receive personalized greetings, congratulations or messages from your favorite creators

Shoutouts will work very similar to apps like Cameo or Vibox. People may ask your favorite content creator for a custom video and use TikTok coins as a payment method. TikTok coins are obtained by changing real money from the application itself, or through TikTok Bonus, which allows you to earn money when someone downloads the app through an affiliate link.

Content creators, for their part, will be able to activate the function in their profile and set a custom rate, which could vary depending on the type of video or its duration. As a screenshot of the feature shows, the creator will have three days to accept the request.

TikTok launches Shoutouts – fans can request birthday wishes, pep talks and other messages from their favorite creators. Fans can directly pay in-app, through TikTok’s in-apps currency (also used for live-stream gifting). pic.twitter.com/i5zQJKNfP5 – Fabian (Bern) Ouwehand 法 比 安 (@iamfabianbern) July 4, 2021

Once accepted, you must create a clip and send it through the direct messages of the app. TikTok will deposit the coins in your account, which can later be exchanged for real money. Users also will have the opportunity to rate the video. Opinions will be displayed on your profile and will let other interested people know if it is worth requesting a custom clip.

TikTok will review custom videos

The personalized videos will be reviewed by TikTok with the aim of prevent the function from being used improperly. Therefore, and as described in the app, it could take up to a week to reach the recipient. It is unknown what requirements an account must meet in order to activate this feature.

The app developed by ByteDance already has an option that allows you to generate income through videos. Its about creators fund, a tool where users earn money for visits or likes of those videos published in their account. The creator fund is available to those of legal age, with more than 10,000 followers and with a number greater than 100,000 views in the last 30 days.

Also in Ezanime.net