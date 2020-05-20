The app of the moment has just named the American as the new chief executive officer (CEO) Kevin Mayer, who was responsible for the platform Disney +.

Day by day, and even more so with the imposition of quarantine for the advancement of the coronavirus, the application of videos TikTok, continues to gain popularity and international expansion and which today already has more than 800 million monthly active users, just named the new American chief executive officer (CEO) Kevin Mayer, until hours ago the maximum responsible for the platform Disney +.

The news shook the American specialized media in the last few hours, both due to the importance that Mayer had in the organization chart of The Walt Disney Company as for what it may mean for future plans of the Chinese short video social network.

Mayer had been left as the main loser a few months ago, when Bob Iger announced his retirement as CEO of Disney and his name was overlooked by the company’s shareholders meeting, for the benefit of Bob Chapek.

Mayer had reason to believe that the position corresponds to him; was a key figure in overseeing the integration of Disney and the main assets of the 21st Century Fox, that the company of the mouse Mickey I bought for $ 71.3 billion Last year, and was the main person in charge of the area that built and brought the Disney + platform online, which is already a success today.

Now be replaced by a veteran of Disney, Rebecca Campbell, and Mayer being the CEO of TikTok and also Chief of Operations (COO) in ByteDance, the parent company of the video social network.

TikTok It launched in the Chinese market in 2016, but with its short video formula (the longest ones have up to 60 seconds), it has been growing steadily since 2018 thanks to its penetration in the United States.

With the pandemic world of coronavirus and billions of quarantined people, the app got another boost and last month hit the 2 billion mark in app markets for mobile devices like Google Play or the Apple App Store.

According to specialists consulted by the American magazine Variety, the move of TikTok for attracting Kevin Mayer It means that before continuing to be a disruptive element in the entertainment market, you could be looking to bring your offer closer to that of other platforms that started as social networks and that today also offer original content.

It is the case of Facebook, YouTube or Snapchat that, each with its philosophy and its target audience, today produce their own content.

