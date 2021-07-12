TikTok tells its employees to come back to the office three days a week

By Echo Wang

NEW YORK, Jul 12 (.) – Popular short video app TikTok told its employees on Monday that some will be offered the option of working remotely for up to two days a week after they return to the office, according to an internal message accessed by ..

TikTok will also give them the option to work remotely from a home location based on manager approval, according to the message. This policy will apply to full-time employees and their interns in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland, and will be extended to other markets at a later date.

The company is currently working entirely remotely and has not yet set a date back to office. TikTok hired “thousands of colleagues” during the pandemic, according to the message.

“There is no substitute for in-person collaboration, and we are excited to reopen our offices in the United States. However, it is clear that many of us have adapted well to working from home and value flexibility and balance,” he said. one of the messages.

TikTok operates in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan. The United States is one of its largest markets, with major centers in Mountain View (California), Los Angeles, New York and Austin (Texas).

The vast majority of employers believe their workers do not want to return to face-to-face work when offices reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so they plan to implement a hybrid model that allows remote work in some cases, according to a survey. reported by . in May.

Apple Inc, Google, and Amazon have made similar announcements about the shift to a hybrid workweek this year.

TikTok is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance and has tried to distance itself from Beijing after the United States raised national security concerns over the personal data it manages.

