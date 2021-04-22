TikTok sued in the UK for storing the personal data of millions of children

The lawsuit finds that TikTok has stored facial recognition data, videos, images and locations of millions of minors.

More than 680 million active users, the meteoric rise of TikTok in a world dominated by the monopoly headed by Mark Zuckerberg continues to rise with controversy:

On this occasion, TikTok faces a lawsuit in the United Kingdom that accuses the social network of illegally storing personal information of millions of children.

Despite the fact that according to the terms of the app, TikTok is only available for those over 13 years old, the reality is that lip syncs, choreographed songs and other functions of the social network are highly popular among minors: according to the Office UK Communications Department, 42% of children between 8 and 12 years old used TikTok during 2020.

Today I’m launching a legal claim against @tiktok_uk on behalf of millions of children whose data was illegally taken and transferred to unknown third parties for profit. Learn more about our fight to protect children’s privacy @TikTokClaimUK for updates https://t.co/eSCxj4Jwql pic.twitter.com/LBvNHq7Oth – Anne Longfield (@annelongfield) April 21, 2021

The plaintiff, headed by Anne Longfield, a former commissioner for children in the United Kingdom, says that since 2018, TikTok has been able to obtain personal data without consent necessary from users, such as phone numbers, images, videos, locations and even biometric data.

“We want TikTok to end its questionable data collection practices, and we demand that it erase all private information illegally obtained when children use the app,” Longfield explained.

Since its introduction to the western world, the Chinese social network owned by ByteDance Ltd It has been involved in different controversies and accusations derived from its management of personal data.

In 2020, the app was about to be banned in the US for national security reasons; However, months later, the United States Department of Commerce suspended the ban following a court ruling in favor of TikTok.

According to Longfield, minors are not in a position to consent to use your personal data:

“From my perspective, the price to pay for fun (offered by TikTok) should not be there in exchange for illegally collected personal information, most likely for profit, without users knowing.”

According to Deutsche Welle, a spokesman for the Chinese company defended the use of personal data of the company and assured that they prepare a “vigorous defense”. “Privacy and security are top priorities for TikTok and we have strong practices and technologies to protect all users, and teens in particular,” he explained in favor of the fastest growing social network in the world.

