Although social platforms are a great tool to entertain and inform, many times they are used to spread erroneous or incomplete information, which is why the European Union has a Code of Practice against disinformation that TikTok decided to sign.

With this, the platform of Chinese origin promised to adopt, on a voluntary basis, a series of measures aimed at combating the spread of false information that can be potentially dangerous for users.

TikTok has become one of the most relevant social networks in the world. It registers millions of downloads and active users per month, mainly adolescents who, many times, cannot distinguish between false news and real information. Hence the importance of this code.

However, it should be said that this social network specializes in the exchange of short videos and that, due to the type of audience it is aimed at, it is based more on fun content, challenges and dances, which does not mean that there is no risk of propagation of “deepfakes” (fake videos where people’s faces are changed to make them believe they did something that didn’t happen) or false and potentially dangerous information, especially in moments of general interest such as when there are elections or right now for the COVID-19 pandemic.

For all these reasons, the trade association EDiMA, which acts as a spokesperson for those registered in the EU Code, announced that TikTok had been formally registered. “This is great news as it expands online platforms that intensify the fight against disinformation and shows that the Code of Practice is an effective means of ensuring that companies do more to effectively fight disinformation,” said Siada El Ramly. , CEO of EDiMA, in a statement.

For his part, Theo Bertram of TikTok said: “To prevent the spread of disinformation online, cooperation and transparency from the industry are vital, and we are proud to sign the Code of Practice on disinformation to play our role.”

From now on, TikTok, like all companies that have signed the code, will be required to provide monthly reports detailing the steps it is taking to tackle counterfeits and back up its claims with strong evidence that the steps they are taking are working. .

And it is that for two years the legislators of the European Union have made repeated warnings that the technology giants are not doing enough to cope with the spread of disinformation on their platforms. Likewise, a new regulation for electronic commerce is expected soon, which encourages digital platforms to show willingness to work with the current code or risk future stricter regulations.

Facebook, Google, Twitter and Mozilla are among the first technology platforms to sign the Commission’s code in 2018. And it was revealed that negotiations are still ongoing with Facebook-owned WhatsApp to join the code.

