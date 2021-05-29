TikTok scandal: mouse wandering through meat at Amazon’s luxurious Whole Foods supermarket in New York



Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market in 2017.

An unexpected full-time “customer” was caught in an expensive meat display case at the upscale Whole Foods supermarket located on Columbus Circle, Manhattan (NYC).

There, nothing less than a mouse was captured on video while sniffing and biting into a piece of veal for sale, challenging health and safety controls, in addition to the refrigerant cellar temperatures.

The rodent next to the expensive osso bucco veal, displayed at a price of $ 22.99 a pound, made shoppers squeal in dismay, according to a TikTok video posted by a customer on Monday.

“I was extremely surprised”, Brittany Ellis, who filmed the images, told the New York Post yesterday. “I spoke to the manager and I spoke to the butcher.” But she added that the manager ignored the sighting of the mouse, which really infuriated her.

“First of all, (the manager) was very young, he was making a joke. The manager said he was going to report this to the company: ‘This is what I’ve been telling the company,’ he said and then he left… Nothing was done, ”said Ellis, 26.

“You don’t know what else could have been biting [el ratón]. It brings many more questions to mind, ”Ellis added.

After the images went viral, garnering more than 1.8 million views, a Whole Foods representative said the company is taking the incident “very seriously.”

“Immediately we remove and discard all the products in the display case, we do a deep cleaning and hire a third-party service for a comprehensive inspection ”, the spokeswoman said. “The store diligently followed our detailed protocol in response and continues to work closely with our food safety team.”

But Ellis, who was shopping with her mother at the time, said the situation made her bitter. He left without buying anything and said he had no plans to return. “I don’t want to set foot in Whole Foods again,” he said in a later statement.

Butcher section counter workers said Friday they had no idea how the rodent rodent got into the display case. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Whole Foods supermarket chain is owned by the multimillion dollar company Amazon. It has more than 500 stores in the US and the UK.