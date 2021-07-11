TikTok Resumes: the new way to apply for a job on the social network, available only in the United States



Don’t get left behind and attract the attention of job recruiters with original videos.

In this days it is not enough to promote your resume on job recruitment sites accustomed, it is also necessary to make yourself known in a creative, attractive and brief way, using the technology that you have at hand.

TikTok Resumes is a resume pilot program designed to support all individuals seeking job opportunities.

The idea is turn a traditional paper resume into a digital video resume or elevator pitch.

@chipotle If you’re into taste testing guac, join the team! You can now use #TikTokResumes to start applying to Chipotle. Link in bio. (via @muslimthicc) 🥑 ♬ original sound – Chipotle

TikTok is partnering with brands that have agreed to accept TikTok’s resumes as part of their recruitment process.

These brands and their jobs can be found on tiktokresumes.com and They will be available for two weeks: from July 7 to July 31.

Companies such as chipotle fast food chain, Abercrombie & Fitch clothing chain, Shopify, Target stores, World Wrestling Entertainment group, WWE and Detroit Pistons, among others, are using the feature to recruit interested people.

Employers can publish their job offers and tiktokers can apply by submitting a video that includes the hashtag #TikTokResumes.

“We are honored to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we test a new way for job seekers to creatively and authentically display their experiences and skills,” said Nick Tran, global chief marketing officer for Tik tok.

“#CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform,” said Tran. “We can’t wait to see how the community accepts TikTok resumes and helps reinvent recruiting and job discovery.”

Applicants can apply for as many companies and positions as they deem necessary and that are tailored to your skills and career goals.

If you want to tailor your TikTok resume to a particular job description, you can create multiple TikTok resumes.

