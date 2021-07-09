TikTok Resumes helps us find work in an original way

Although in its origins TikTok was raised mainly as a social network to share videos of very short duration focused on entertainment, the enormous impact and reach that this social network already has worldwide is gradually causing changes in it, happening not only by extending the time of your videos, but even turning it into a platform to transmit all kinds of content outside of leisure.

And it is that in fact this is just the idea of ​​TikTok Resumes, which proposes a platform for help users and potential employers find each other, with a new, more original and personal way to share our CVs and some personal details of interest that could ensure we find a new job.

This is not the first contact of the social network with serious current topics, with a growing popularity of comments on socio-political events to informative material presented in a more digestible, close, informal format, and in short, more entertaining.

TikTok is now challenging the creativity of job seekers to squeeze everything they can on their professional qualifications in order to capture the attention of scouts. The idea of a video resume seems simpleBut putting it all into a memorable presentation with restricted time limits requires much more than a simple video app. And it is that although many remember the notorious case of Enzo, the young journalist-singer-songwriter who found work after promoting himself with his ukulele in the Barcelona metro, to stand out with original content it is not always so easy.

.

On the other hand, and completing this circle, TikTok Resumes claims to cover another of the most important parts of this job application process, advancing your association with some companies and organizations who are currently looking for entry-level candidates.

Currently limited exclusively for the United States under a limited time trial periodAlthough we cannot access the dedicated section of TikTok Resumes, we will soon be able to follow part of the process and the first ideas of users through the hashtag #TikTokResumes.