TikTok reported for collecting private information from children

04/21/2021 at 9:35 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The lawyers will claim that TikTok takes children’s personal information, including phone numbers, videos, exact location and biometric data, without sufficient warning, transparency or the necessary consent required by law, and without children or parents knowing what is being done with that information.

In response, the video sharing app said: “Privacy and security are TikTok’s top priorities and we have strong policies, processes and technologies in place to help protect all users, and our teen users in particular. We believe the claims are without merit and are intended to vigorously defend the action. “

TikTok has more than 800 million users worldwide and parent company ByteDance made billions in profit last year, with the vast majority coming from ad revenue. The complaint is launched on behalf of all children who have used TikTok since May 25, 2018, regardless of whether they have an account or their privacy settings. Children who do not wish to be represented can choose not to participate.