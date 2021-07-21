TikTok reaches Facebook milestone: exceeds 3 billion downloads | Technology

The TikTok app has been downloaded 3 billion times worldwide. It is the first application that does not belong to the Zuckerberg universe to achieve this figure, excluding the gaming sector.

TikTok has exceeded 3 billion global downloads around the world.

The figure corresponds to the number of times it has been downloaded from both Google Play and the App Store according to Sensor Tower estimates, and thus becomes the first application beyond the world of gaming and the Facebook universe to reach this figure.

TikTok also becomes the fifth application outside the gaming sector to reach this number of downloads in history. Before TikTok; only WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Instagram, had managed to overcome the barrier of 3 billion downloads. Until today, all owned by Facebook.

In the first half of 2021, the Chinese short video application has been the ones that have obtained the most downloads, with a total of 382 million first-time installations. However, its best number of downloads came during the first half of 2020 due to the pandemic that forced millions of people around the world to stay at home.

The popularity of the application has not stopped growing since then and it is estimated that its users spend more than 850 minutes a month in the app. However, despite these good results, Facebook continues to be the application with the highest number of unique users per month, followed by YouTube.

Users of TikTok and Douyin, the original name of the app in China, number more than 1.3 billion, behind Facebook’s 2.7 billion. TikTok however fundamentally competes with Instagram, To who outperforms unique users monthly – Instagram has 1.27 billion.

The market for video social networks has matured and developed new functionalities in recent times. Instagram incorporated reels a few months ago, very similar to what can be found on TikTok, something that YouTube has also done.

Gone for the company seem to be the vetoes and doubts about espionage that for months were poured on the short video application and its parent ByteDance. TikTok continues to grow its presence around the world and has been able to generate $ 2.5 billion (around 2.1 billion euros) since 2018.

Only 5 platforms – including TikTok itself – have managed to surpass the 2.5 billion mark in gross revenue, including Tinder, Netflix, YouTube and Tencent Video, Sensor Tower stresses.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Lucas Gª Alcalde.