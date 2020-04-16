The famous short video application TikTok, which has already entered the select group of applications with more than a billion downloads, has made a completely unexpected move and has prohibited users under the age of 16 from using the app’s private messaging.

Before, it was only enough for two accounts to follow each other so that they could speak privately. Now, if one of the accounts is managed by someone under 16 there will be no possible way to do it, according to a statement from the brand. However, this block is based on the date of birth that we put when we created the application, and is not verified by it, at least until now. In other words, a priori someone could lie when registering to continue using this feature.

That is to say, children could create new accounts by lying on the registration form, most likely, but they could not change the registration date of their current accounts, losing all the progress they have made within the app to date.

“This has been a key TikTok move because we know that groomers [así es como llaman a las personas que acosan a menores] use direct messages from messaging apps to contact large numbers of childrenAndy Burrows, a spokesman for the UK Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, told the BBC. “This shows that measures can be put on the table to make websites safer and frustrate gromers of being able to bully children. […] It is the time of the technology companies to identify which users are children and be sure that they are provided with the necessary security settings from the beginning ”.

On TikTok, however, the percentage of children from 12 to 15 years it is relatively low: 13% of users would be within this range, according to a survey carried out in 2019. However, in some countries, 80% of children over the age of 8 have a Facebook account, which could become a very dangerous situation.

TikTok was already well known before the coronavirus. However, and due to confinements, the number of users has grown very quickly. Not only adults, but also children, who in many cases are at home without having classes or with much more relaxed hours, and who undoubtedly have much more access to smartphones during this time. Now, it has become the first application to block one of its most important features for minors.

The update that will prevent minors from entering into conversations with other people – even with other children – will be rolled out throughout the day, according to the statement. However, it will not be until the day April 30th when this measure will start to work, when the private messaging option will be removed for all users under the age of 16.

