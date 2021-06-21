TikTok launches Jump, its third-party platform integration utility

TikTok has launched a new tool called Jump. It facilitates integration with third-party platforms and is intended for content creators. In this way, it is possible to incorporate new elements in the publications, and thus expand the experience provided through the videos.

This feature began testing last February, but on a limited basis. It is now available to all interested parties, according to what was announced by the social network. But, indeed, What are TikTok Jumps?

This is how the platform itself defines them:

Developed by third-party vendors, ‘Jumps’ are mini-programs and services that creators can link to within their videos. Users around the world can click on these links to explore recipes, take quizzes, discover helpful learning tools, and much more, creating more dynamic and hands-on experiences for our community. TikTok

To be clear, the ‘Jumps’ they are links to new content that appear embedded in TikTok posts. However, they are not links that can be added randomly. Third parties who wish to join the platform must go through an approval process.

TikTok aims for a more interactive experience with ‘Jump’

According to the video app, creating new Jumps is very easy because it requires HTML5 compatibility and minimal technical integration. In addition, it ensures that use cases are practically unlimited. For example, a cook can use ‘Jump’ to share recipes in their posts. Or a yoga instructor has the ability to link in with a series of breathing exercises.

Some of the platforms and services that participated in the Jump beta were Wikipedia, Tabelog, and Breathwrk. In the coming weeks, meanwhile, TikTok awaits the launch of more integrations, including IRL and Buzzfeed.

TikTok works to attract a greater number of content creators and Jump can be an interesting tool to achieve this. It can also be an important utility to consider if, finally, the video social network takes the definitive leap as an e-commerce platform, since it would serve to promote products.

