TikTok launches Jump applets for creators

MEXICO CITY.

TikTok has launched its new Jump show, that provides integration with applets and services developed by third parties, such as accessing recipes or games to answer questions, directly from the publications of the social network.

TikTok Jump arrives with the goal of “create more dynamic and practical experiences“for the community of users of the social network, and will be initially tested among a limited group of creators from this Monday and then progressively spread, as reported by TikTok through a statement.

The new service gives creators the ability to add applets and entertainment tools to their publications developed by third parties, which are currently in beta.

Photo: tiktok

TikTok Jump’s mini-tools include Whisk cooking recipe service, Breathwrk relaxing breathing exercise app, Quizlet trivia games, Tabelog Japanese restaurant guide, and StatMuse sports stats.

Also, TikTok already has a mini app Jump developed by Wikipedia, and in the future services developed by news publishers such as BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL and WATCHA will also be added, as well as for beauty tutorials.

The TikTok service works through the integration with HTML5, which allows the opening of the ecosystem for the rest of developers who want to create their mini TikTok Jump applications.