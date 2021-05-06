TikTok joins the Coalition Against Child Abuse

05/06/2021 at 09:57 CEST

It’s no secret that TikTok is very popular with young people. In fact, 25% of its users are between 10 and 19 years old, something that is far from being achieved in other social networks where the population is quite old (such as Facebook). So it makes sense that TikTok take extra steps to protect your audience. Last Thursday the company explained that it had joined the Technology Coalition, an organization structured by Apple and Google that seeks to protect children from sexual exploitation online.

“We hope to contribute with our experience and contribute with our learning to achieve safety for children” Explained a TikTok spokesperson explaining his reasons for joining the Technology Coalition. As part of the move, the company will join the organization’s panel and serve on various committees to give a boost to the protection of children. They will thus work hand in hand with experts on the issues that affect their application to manage the problem of child abuse.

With today’s announcement, TikTok has also pointed out some of the measures it has taken to protect minors. For starters, by default the accounts of children between 13 and 15 years old are put in private, and only people over 16 years old can use the application to broadcast live. The company also has taken many steps after being fined by the United States with 5.7 million dollars.