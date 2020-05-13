Updated on 05/12/2020 at 22:38

One of the applications that has broken record worldwide is TikTok. With more than a million downloads worldwide, this app has caught not only thousands of young people, but also adults, artists, musicians, film directors and even mothers.

TikTok it is quite easy to use. You only need about 15 seconds to demonstrate all your creativity and thus spread your video around the world in a fairly simple and fast way.

But not everything is there, like Instagram, people can follow you and make your content more popular thanks to the fact that they can share it or create the duos, a function that allows you to merge your video with another.

There are a variety of tricks in TikTok, but there is one that is striking. Do you know how to change the background of all your clips you have uploaded? Know the technique.

HOW TO CHANGE THE BACKGROUND TO YOUR TIKTOK VIDEOS

If you don’t want your room, living room or dining room to show, then this is the trick you can do. Best of all, you don’t need a green or chroma screen to run it perfectly. Follow these steps in TikTok:

The first thing to do is open TikTok. Then press the “+” button on the bottom bar to start recording a new video.

In it you will have to press on “Effects”, in the lower left corner of the recording screen. This will display the effects menu that shows you all the available options. These are the two TikTok effects to be able to change the background for the one you like the most. (Photo: Capture) Within the Effects section, you should look for the two that will allow you to change the background to set a photo or video as the wallpaper of the video you are going to record. The first one is represented by the icon of an image gallery and the second one also has the play and download buttons superimposed. Click on the effect you want to use and a small preview of the latest images in your gallery will be displayed. To access your entire image collection, select the + button on the left. You just have to click on the photograph or video that you want to use so that it is the background for your video on TikTok.

Finally, you will have to record the video you want and that’s it, with it you can succeed much more in your TikTok videos.

WHAT IS TIKTOK?

TikTok, also known as Douyin in China, is an iOS and Android media application for creating and sharing short videos. The application allows users to create short music videos of 3–15 seconds and long videos of 30–60 seconds. It is a leading video platform in Asia, the United States, and other parts of the world.

Owned by ByteDance, the app launched as a Douyin in China in September 2016 and was introduced to the foreign market a year later.

