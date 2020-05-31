Kevin Mayer, former head of streaming at Disney, has just taken command of TikTok. The social network has triumphed among the younger generation and accumulates more than 2 billion downloads, surpassing WhatsApp and Instagram as the most popular application. However, it has also fueled controversy over its content-sparing policies and has clashed with US authorities over the collection and storage of the data. Mayer comes to give TikTok a new direction and his signing responds to an attempt by the company to turn the social network into a global brand and ease tension with the United States. In addition to reinforcing and diversifying the commitment to content, the former Disney could also captain an IPO. Discover more stories on Business Insider Spain.

With its 15-second viral videos, TikTok has become the most popular application — ahead of Instagram and WhatsApp — and accumulates more than 2 billion downloads worldwide.

The startup behind TikTok, ByteDance, also handles vertigo figures: more than 3,000 million dollars in profits in 2019, doubling the income achieved the previous year.

Founded in 2012 by Chinese businessman Zhang Yiming, Bytedance is now backed by several of the most powerful investors on the market such as SoftBank, Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic and is the most valuable startup on the market, with a valuation based around the 150,000 million dollars.

In China, ByteDance is not only known by TikTok (which is called Douyin there), as it also owns other applications with millions of users.

But what makes TikTok so special? Ease of use is one of the keys to the app, which revolves around an algorithm capable of viralizing uploaded videos anywhere in the world in a matter of minutes.

Mónica Morán, a Spanish influencer who has accumulated more than 5 million followers on TikTok, assures that the key to success lies in the fact that there is content of all kinds in 15 seconds, according to an interview with Business Insider Spain.

“TikTok is a viral experience, but above all an addictive one. The format lends itself to immediate satisfaction in an easy, fast and entertaining way with all the necessary effects, filters and decorations to capture the recipient,” explains Theresa Desuyo, manager of Qustodio. “While you are watching a video, the application is already recommending a similar one,” he adds.

“You will always get the content you want to see,” admits Mónica Morán.

TikTok, in trouble in the United States

Not everything has been a journey of roses for TikTok. Although the app has been a hit with teens, authorities have focused on its moderation and data collection policies from the get-go.

The United States has investigated the possible relationship between ByteDance and the Chinese government, calling it a potential security threat. The Chinese company has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The country’s authorities have indicated that there is concern about how TikTok stores and shares the data, and have even gone so far as to ban the application between its military and some government agencies.

In addition, TikTok had to pay $ 5.7 million after being sanctioned by the FTC, which accused the app of low illegally collecting data from children under 13 years.

Another of the great controversies that has surrounded TikTok has to do with its moderation of content. Investigations by newspapers such as The Guardian or The Washington Post have indicated that the application censors political content against the Chinese government, allows inappropriate publications for minors and hides those from the LGBT community.

In addition, they have also focused on the fact that the application had instructions at the time to hide the content from “ugly or disabled” users.

The social network has defended itself against the accusations, assuring that it did so to protect vulnerable groups from cyberbullying and pointing out that the company has created local moderation teams that adapt to the regulations of each country.

The future of TikTok under the leadership of Kevin Mayer: a full foray into the world of entertainment and a possible IPO

The key to TikTok’s future lies with Kevin Mayer, fresh out of Disney, as the new CEO of TikTok for the United States.

In 2019 it was already rumored that the social network would bet on a US executive to ease tensions with the authorities and pave the way for implementation.

The signing of Mayer could respond to TikTok’s attempts to become a truly global brand and some believe that it could even go as far as separating itself from China.

In fact, some industry experts believe that there is a possibility that, in an expected IPO, the jump to the floor would take place in New York.

But, beyond the task before him to improve relations between countries, Mayer’s past gives clues to where TikTok is moving. At Disney, the executive directed the purchase of franchises, such as Marvel and, and has also been in charge of launching Disney +.

The rumors that TikTok plans to launch a reality show, or even become the next Spotify, are aligned with the experience of Mayer, who will undoubtedly push the social network to the world of entertainment. The CEO himself has acknowledged during his first statements that he sees a lot of potential for TikTok to transform music and video games.

It is clear that TikTok will continue betting on content and, above all, on making it more monetizable. The rapid growth of the social network has meant that the application did not have mechanisms in place so that its main creators could monetize the content, something that they struggled to solve quickly so as not to end up like Vine. In the past year, much progress has been made in that direction and it is expected that it will continue to explore new avenues.

What is undoubted is that TikTok is here to stay and reflects the push of Chinese technology companies that now seem to be ready to conquer international markets, with Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance itself.