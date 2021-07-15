TikTok has an official video editor so you can squeeze it out

TikTok has become a complete success soon. The key: short videos, a catchy song, and some talent. Although, in this video social network you can find anything. Be that as it may, TikTok makes it easy for anyone who wants to be like those tiktokers who gain followers on a daily basis. As an example, CapCut, your official video editor. A very complete tool to edit video in minutes.

Free, in Spanish and available for iPhone and Android, CapCut is a video editor that will help you your videos stand out on TikTok adding any element you can imagine: stickers, effects, filters, wipes, sound effects, voices …

Here we highlight some of its functions, the ones that will help you the most to make a boring video a genius for TikTok. We do not guarantee that you will gain followers, but you will get more animated videos.

Speed ​​up your TikTok videos

In TikTok everything goes very fast. The videos, to begin with, for between 15 and 60 seconds, although you can make them a little longer. But the good, if it is brief, twice as good. So your videos should be straight to the point and also be short and direct.

One way to have more with less time is by changing the speed of your videos. With CapCut, the video editor for TikTok, you have an option to speed up videos. You will find it in Edit> Speed. Also, it has two modes.

The mode Normal allows you to speed up your videos evenly. You decide the speed constantly so that everything goes faster from start to finish. But you also have the way Curve. Its purpose is to apply speed changes following certain patterns to choose from. Thus, the video plays normal but at certain times it will speed up.

Would you like to talk like a squirrel?

Talking like a squirrel is a lot of fun. Some tiktokers use this effect regularly in their videos. And with CapCut video editor you can do it without having to record the video again. Since Edit> Voice Effects you can change the voices heard in your video by applying sound effects.

The available effects they are chipmunk, deep, tall, short, and distorted. Playing with them you will be able to play interpreting two or more characters without having to put voices. This app takes care of that.

Cheer him up a bit

How about introducing your videos or ending them with a curtain? The curtain is a visual effect that serves to open or close a video. As a good video editor, CapCut has several 3D wipes for you to apply to your videos.

You will find them in Edit> Animation and you can apply them at the beginning of the video, at the end of it or throughout the entire footage. For the rest, there is a wide selection of animations that you can see in real time before applying them.

Rewinding your TikTok videos

Along with the speed effect, rewinding a video backward is one of the most demanded effects by tiktokers. It is very curious to see how something that goes forward it turns upside down. If you throw something, that something comes back to you.

In TikTok video editor CapCut, this effect is called Reverse and you will find it inside Edit. What it does is basically reverse the video. That is, it will begin at the end and end at the beginning. Then you can go combining two or more videos, with and without that effect.

A good effect fixes everything

It all started with the photographs. The app stores were filled with effects to decorate your photos with all kinds of virtual elements: rain, clouds, colored lights, butterflies, flowers … There are effects for all tastes. And when the video became popular, the effects made the leap to moving picture.

If you enter CapCut, open a video and go to Effects edit, you will find endless animations that will overlap with your video. Ideal for the most restless tiktokers. The result can be magical. To make it easy for you, the effects are organized by sections: trends, basic, mood, variety, love, texts, etc.

You just have to click on the effect of your choice. The first time it will download to your phone. The effect will be automatically applied to the video and you will see the result if you play the video.

File size and quality

When you finish your video, you only have to upload it to TikTok. Or share it on WhatsApp or Telegram. The fact is that this video editor allows you to edit any video and then save it on your phone to use it wherever you want.

In order to save the video on your smartphone and in its corresponding project, to continue editing it in the future, you just have to push the button in the shape of an up arrow that you will find in the upper right corner. The video editor will export the video and save it. If you want to upload it to TikTok, you can do it by clicking on the button Share on TikTok.

But there is one detail to keep in mind before saving the video. The video quality and its size. Remember that the higher the quality, the more space the video will occupy. By clicking on the quality indicator you can choose the video resolution: 480p, 720p or 1080p. You can also choose the frames per second. Below that screen you will see the final size of the video.

In the example, the video edited with CapCut in 1080p was 64.5MB. At 720p, 40.3MB. Finally, at 480p, 18.1MB. Keep this in mind if you want to upload your video to TikTok or Instagram, as tiktokers and instagramers do, to make it look its best or if you simply want to save or share it privately at a lower quality.

