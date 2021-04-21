TikTok Faces Billions of Dollars Lawsuit for Children’s Privacy in London

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, Apr 21 (Reuters) – Popular video app TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance could face a lawsuit for billions of dollars in damages in London High Court over accusations that they illegally collected the private data of millions of European children.

Anne Longfield, England’s former Commissioner for Children and the so-called legal representative, or public face, of an anonymous 12-year-old girl leading the class action lawsuit, said Wednesday that affected children could receive thousands of pounds each if the claim is successful.

Longfield alleged that all children who have used TikTok since May 25, 2018, may have had personal information illegally collected by ByteDance through TikTok for the benefit of unknown third parties.

“Parents and children have the right to know that private information is being illegally collected, including phone numbers, physical location and videos of their children,” he said.

A representative for TikTok said that privacy and security were the company’s top priorities and that it had strong policies, processes and technologies in place to help protect all users, especially teens.

“We believe the claims are without merit and we intend to vigorously defend the action,” the representative said.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the world, especially among young people, and it has around 100 million users in Europe alone. The COVID-19 pandemic, which locked many children at home, has helped cement their success.

But the plaintiffs, advised by the Scott & Scott law firm, allege that TikTok violated UK and European Union data protection laws by processing young people’s data without proper security measures, transparency, consent. guardians or legitimate interest.

The claim requires the company to delete all of the children’s personal information and claims damages could amount to “billions of pounds” if successful.

Such collective US-style “opt-out” data privacy actions tying a defined group automatically to a lawsuit unless people choose to opt out – they are rare in Britain.

The case has been put on hold pending a UK Supreme Court ruling in a case against internet giant Google for allegedly illegal tracking of iPhone users in 2011 and 2012 via third-party cookies.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)