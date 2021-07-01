TikTok extends video length to 3 minutes

A person watches on his mobile the video of a young woman on the music network Tik TokAgencias

So far, the content creators of this platform only had 60 seconds

This format will arrive globally in the coming weeks

According to the company itself, with this time expansion, new types of content can be created

TikTok has announced the extending the limit on videos, so that creators have more recording time in their content, a format that will be distributed globally in the coming weeks.

The users of the application will have the option of creating videos of a longer duration than what was allowed until now, and that seeks to respond to the demand from many creators to have “a little more time”.

TikTok has highlighted the ways the community has “redefined expression” within the limit so far available, 60 seconds. The new option, which will reach all users globally in the coming weeks, will allow the creation of videos of up to three minutes in length.

The company assures in a statement that “with longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded content types on TikTok, with the flexibility of a little more space. ”