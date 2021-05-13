TikTok combines two of your favorite tools to make a ‘green screen duo’

Stock Image Tik TokEuropa Press

Allows a user to take a video already created by someone else and use it as a background for their own video

The new format is in the options of the two duos

Instagram and Snapchat have turned to the Tiktok duos to develop their own linked content

TikTok has combined two of its creative tools into a new feature that allows a user to use a video from another creator as the background for their own video., initiating a new type of collaboration.

Duos and green screen are two of the platform’s “favorite” formats, and with its combination in the new ‘green screen duo’ tool it gives users “a new way to collaborate with existing content” on TikTok.

‘Green screen duo’ continues to indicate the authorship of the first video

‘Green Screen Duo’ allows a user to take a video already created by someone else and use it as a background for their own video. The authorship of the first video is still indicated and a link to the original is even included.

This new format, which expands the creative effects and collaboration tools, is in the duos’ options, as the company has reported on its blog.

Platforms such as Instagram or Snapchat have turned to the Tiktok duos to develop their own linked content, with which a user can attach their own video to that of other creators of the social network, to respond to a friend, show a reaction or participate in a challenge or trend.