TikTok sent a message to her “black community”To report the actions that the social network will address, after receive criticism that its algorithm always removes content from people of color.

“Our users have raised difficult but fair questions about whether all creators have the same opportunities for their content to be seen (…) Without a doubt, we believe that the strength in the diversity of our community is what makes our platform a such a wonderful place (…) We have been reflecting on how we can improve and we wanted to share an update, ”TikTok reported in a statement.

“To our black community: we want you to know that we are listening and that we are interested in your experiences on TikTok. We recognize and we apologize to our creators and black community who have felt insecure, unsupported, or suppressed. We don’t want anyone to feel that way. We warmly appreciate the voices of the black community, ”he added.

He noted that on May 19, the black community took an important stance by changing their profile photos and connecting on the platform to speak out against how they feel they have been marginalized on TikTok, the statement said.

“And at the height of a raw and painful moment, last week a glitch made it temporarily appear as if posts loaded using #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd they received zero visits ”, acknowledged TikTok but pointed out that it was only a display problem and that the videos with said hashtags generated more than 2 billion visits.

“We understand that many assumed that this mistake was an intentional act to suppress experiences and invalidate the emotions felt by the black community. And we know we have work to do to restore and repair that trust, ”said TikTok.

He claimed that the racism and hate speech will not be tolerated on TikTok and expressly violate their guidelines.

“We use technology and a dedicated team of human moderators to remove content that violates these guidelines, but we know that our systems are not perfect and we want users to flag content that they believe violates those standards so that we can take appropriate action. We want to emphasize that nothing in our community guidelines seeks to discriminate against any creator or decrease diversity on our platform, ”the statement details.

TikTok shared a list of long-term and ongoing measures with which they will seek to make their community more inclusive.

Invest in our technology and moderation strategies to better manage potentially infringing content and design a clearer and easier-to-use appeals process Establish a diversity council of creators and programs aimed at recognizing and raising the voices that drive culture, creativity and important conversations on the platform.Foster the efforts of our internal diversity working group and engage organizations and experts to discuss how our products and policies can best serve people of all backgroundsDevelop a creator portal to expand communication channels and opportunities for our broader community of creators.

This Tuesday, the social network joins the ‘Blackout Tuesday’ movement, so this day there will be no playlists or campaigns on the TikTok Sounds page out of respect for the movement.

TikTok is observing Blackout Tuesday, standing in solidarity with the black community of artists, creators and the music industry as a whole against the horrifying recurrence of injustice in the long fight against inequality, racism and violence“, he pointed.

He indicated that in honor of their black creators, they will donate $ 3 million from their community aid fund to non-profit organizations that help the black community, which has been disproportionately affected by the effects of the pandemic of COVID-19.

“In addition, we are committing another 1 million (dollars) to fight against racial injustice and the inequality that we are witnessing in this country. This is only a first step, and we will further develop our continued efforts in this space as we work to support underrepresented groups as a whole, ”he said.

“We know that getting to a place of trust will require work, but we are dedicated to doing our part as we continue to foster a space where everyone is seen and heard,” he concluded.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital