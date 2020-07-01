A nuclear conflict that occurred in a region of the Himalayas is the cause of this boycott.

Bytedance, the company that owns TikTok, planned to invest a billion dollars in India.

Low blow in Asia. India decided to ban the use of 59 apps, including two extremely popular worldwide: TikTok and We Chat, both of Chinese origin, due to the border conflict that both countries are supporting. This decision represents an aggressive and controversial strategy, considering that China had investment plans in India.

The Indian Ministry of Technology argued that these apps are « detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, state security and public order. »

This move also represents that Google and Apple should remove these applications from their stores where they sell iOS and Android products. Already since last week, Indian customs began to stop products from China.

Bytedance, the company that owns TikTok, is seriously affected by this measure, since the losses due to not being able to trade its products in India can have a high cost. The same would happen with Tencent, owner of We Chat.

Bytedance is known to have plans to invest close to $ 1 billion in India, open a local data center and increase staffing in that country, which would translate into job creation. However, it seems that this will no longer be possible.

The complete list of applications vetoed by India

TikTok

Shareit

Kwai

UC Browser

Baidu map

Shein

Clash of Kings

DU battery saver

Hello

Likee

YouCam makeup

My Community

CM Browers

Virus Cleaner

APUS Browser

ROMWE

Club Factory

Newsdog

Beutry Plus

WeChat

UC News

QQ Mail

Weibo

Xender

QQ Music

QQ Newsfeed

Bigo Live

SelfieCity

Mail Master

Parallel Space

Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

WeSync

ES File Explorer

Viva Video – QU Video Inc

Meitu

Vigo Video

New Video Status

DU Recorder

Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Cleaner

DU Browser

I do Play With New Friends

Cam Scanner

Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

Wonder camera

Photo wonder

QQ Player

We Meet

Sweet Selfie

Baidu Translate

Go away

QQ International

QQ Security Center

QQ Launcher

U Video

V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends

DU Privacy

But what happened between India and China, really?

Last June there was a nuclear conflict between the two countries in a disputed Himalayan area in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. For its part, the Chinese army reported no casualties. The area where this crossing was reported is known as the Current Control Line (or LAC) in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Kashmir region.

Kashmir has long been a highly militarized area where it is common to see both Indian and Chinese patrols far and wide.

Various Indian media indicated that the tension between the two countries grew after China supposedly installed stores and other equipment in an area that India considers to be its own.

The conflicts between the two countries are not new: since the 1950s, China has claimed some borders as its own that have belonged to India since it was a British colony.

In addition to this clash of powers, in India there is a feeling against China due to the general impression of receiving low-level merchandise from its southern neighbor, which has generated a feeling of animosity.

