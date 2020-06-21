I recognize that I’m not a regular TikTok user. I do not have anything against the service, I know people who use it and I even signed up (not with the intention of uploading videos, nobody is scared) to be able to follow some of those people. On some occasion I open the app, spend a little time watching some videos that usually leave me with a smile, and after a while I’m on to something else, and maybe I won’t open it in weeks. Maybe that’s why, but jmore in life I would have imagined that it could become a platform for hacktivism. And nothing less than against the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

This story begins a short time ago, with the current president and future candidate for re-election at a difficult time in his mandate (well, in reality this can be applied to the vast majority of himself), with the bullet of impeachment dodged not without complications , the coronavirus pandemic starting to show its head in the land of the free and home of the brave and with the shadow of Tuesday, November 3, when the fifty-ninth presidential elections will be held. And what does TikTok have to do with all this? Don’t worry, we’ll get to that soon.

Frightened by the circumstances, the president and candidate for reelection decides to start his electoral campaign. Sure, hell, or that he had other things to worry about! So said and done, he decides to start his reelection career and, as the venue for the first event, chooses Tulsa, Oklahoma. Why? Simple, it is a place where you know that it has a great acceptance, And what better than taking a bath in crowds to project a successful image and start the campaign in a good mood? Are you still wondering about TikTok? We’re almost there …

Everything would point to the Tulsa event being a success, right? Geez, there should be no one in Oklahoma without a MAGA cap (there are actually areas in the state where the Democratic Party has more weight, but let’s not let reality leave us with one more topic to abuse). Well, the truth is that no, Trump’s convening power was questioned, given the hundreds

of towns that were empty in the auditorium where the event was held. Although, well, this actually has a bit of a trap, since it was not because of Trump, the coronavirus or the weather. No, the responsibility for it is found (we have already arrived) in TikTok and hacktivism.

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w / fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

If you do not know Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, it is enough to know that she has become one of the most visible and recognizable faces of the Democratic Party. New Yorker by birth, located in the left wing of the party, member of the House of Representatives, young (30 years old) and with a big hook among the younger population, she has managed to extend interest in politics to a youth that is increasingly has felt more detached from it, a dangerous apathy that is always recommended to correct, whether through Congress, TikTok or any other means.

And the surprising thing, what has left me with my mouth open, is that as you can read in the tweet have been the users of TikTok, a service with special preference among the youngest (the age segment between 13 and 24 represents 69% of its users according to Hootsuite data) qWho have acted to boycott the first act of Donald Trump’s electoral career for reelection.

For this purpose, it is not known whether in a coordinated way or simply following the premise raised by some users of the service, hundreds of tiktokers would have reserved seats for the event, obviously in order not to go to it later, thus causing images of empty auditorium areas to proliferate or, at least, well below their maximum capacity. An unexpected blow by a Donald Trump who, of course, knows that social networks are not his main allies.

After the publication of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, Trump’s team and supporters have published multiple messages on networks, dismissing the importance of the boycott by TikTok users, denying its effectiveness, etc. However, and regardless of whether these aftershocks are true or not, they are a sign of disaffection towards the president by the younger population. A level that has reached the point of turn a network like TikTok, understood by many as a particularly frivolous space, into a hacktivism platform. This, more than success or failure, is what strikes me the most.