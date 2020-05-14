Privacy monitoring groups say the popular TikTok video app is violating children’s privacy and putting them at risk.

A coalition of 20 groups, including Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy, filed a complaint Thursday with the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC), saying TikTok is collecting personal information from children under the age of 13 years without parental consent.

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has gained enormous popularity among young people due to its informal tone and ease of use.

At the same time, it has drawn scrutiny from US officials concerned about national security risks due to the app’s popularity and the fact that the company is Chinese.

In 2019, TiKTok paid the FTC a $ 5.7 million fine for collecting information from children under the age of 13, which violates the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The company tweaked its app, adding a restricted mode for minors.

But privacy groups say it’s too easy for children to use TikTok without parental consent. Children can register using a false date of birth to use the full version of the app, “putting them at risk for commercial use of data by TikTok and inappropriate contact with adults,” the groups said in a press release.

TikTok uses the data it collects from its users, such as their location, the content of their messages and the videos they watch, to determine which videos it shows them and for targeted advertising.

Privacy groups asked the FTC to investigate the matter and fine TikTok. The commission said it had recently received a complaint, but did not provide details.

In an email statement, TikTok said it takes privacy very seriously and is dedicated to ensuring that the app is a safe and entertaining community for users.

