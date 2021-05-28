Tik Tok will choose the protagonists of a new fiction series

The series Zaragoza, border city kicks off the project with the opening of the casting through the Tik Tok platform

“If it can happen, it will be in Zaragoza.” This is the leitmotif with which the fiction series Zaragoza, frontier city It was presented this morning to the public in the Luis Galve Room of the Zaragoza Auditorium. A meeting that lasted about an hour in which it was discovered, in addition, has opened the call for an innovative and unique casting in Spain, since the candidacies will be voted by the users of Tik Tok, and whose mechanism to present them can read on their website.

The project, promoted by the production company Mil y Una Historias, is committed to innovation and “seeks to get out of the conventional through actions such as integrating businesses in operation in the narration or casting actors and actresses through the Tik Tok platform. ”, According to the casting director, Cristina Montull.

The series, which will consist of 8 episodes of 24 minutes

It will tell 8 parallel stories full of ambitions and secrets, humor and everyday life. It will be a choral fiction that will turn the city of Zaragoza into the protagonist of a plot with characters who will experience borderline situations, where a wrong choice can change the course of history. As Idoya Barrabés, director of the production company, has revealed, “the first message the characters receive will arrive with a notification in the form of email: You have to renew your domain”.

“The city as a stage” is the concept under which Beatriz Chaverri, director of 3lemon, the agency in charge of promoting the project, has explained how they want to reach new digital audiences to discover local content talents through which to offer a close, natural and business view of the city.

Pablo Murillo, vice president of AJE Zaragoza has also indicated his enthusiasm for the project, since the protagonists will give life to 8 entrepreneurs from the city and has invited their associates to participate in the initiative.

The presentation was supported by Teresa Azcona, Representative of the Zaragoza Film Office; Idoya Barrabés, Lucía Martínez and Cristina Montull, members of the production company; Bruno Hernández, director of series such as EDHA on Netflix, Supermax (starring Santiago Segura) or the feature film 8 shots; Pablo Murillo, Vice President of AJE Zaragoza; Beatriz Chaverri, director of 3lemon and Sara Fernández, Deputy Mayor and Minister of Culture and Foreign Projection, who has expressed her support as part of Zaragoza Tourism for this type of initiative that puts Zaragoza “on the first line of innovation.”

On June 24, the 15 finalists of the casting will be announced, among which will be the 8 main characters of the series, which will begin filming next July.