Tik Tok Web you can now upload videos and review statistics, eat the errand to INSTAGRAM

Tik Tok is crowned as the most downloaded App above INSTAGRAM and that any other application in the world exceeding 315 million downloads in a quarter to April 29, 2020 according to Sensor Tower reported and surprises us with its implementation for Tik Tok Web desktop.

Tiktok Downloads

Tik Tok rises to Instagram with a web version

During the first hours of May 9, Tik Tok does what Instagram never WANTED or could NOT do and now allows its users to TOTALLY manage a profile from its web version. Tik Tok eats the errand to Instagram!

What may be the reasons why Tik Tok Web decided to bet on this strategy?

The great reception it has had with the elderly who have found in Tik Tok the ideal place to enjoy their young years again could be one of the reasons why today it gives these users the ease of access from a desk by putting all the user experience in its new web version.

Simply seize a previously abandoned audience that accesses social networks from your personal computer and that Instagram, its closest competitor never considered the scope relevant compared to the audience coming from a mobile device.

How to log in to Tik Tok Web?

Like any other page you just have to go to the url in this case https://www.tiktok.com/en/ once you are on the Tik Tok page you will find the following:

Tiktok home screen

As you can see in the upper right corner you will find the VIEW NOW button, which when pressed, takes you to this other window, where you will find access to SIGN IN.

Tiktok login

How to validate your identity on Tik Tok Web?

Since you locate the access to log in within tik tok web just press the button with which you start the identity validation process.

Identity validation screen

How to upload a video on Tik Tok Web?

To upload your video to Tik Tok Web you must meet the following specifications:

.Mp4 or .webm format

Resolution of at least 720×1280

Maximum duration 60 seconds

In the legend option, you can put either the title of your video or something related to it, use hashtags and / or add a user simply by typing their username @username. At the bottom you can choose the cover of your video, remember that it is super important because it is the first frame that other users will see.

Screen to upload a video

In the next box you have the option to decide that your video is public, that only your friends can see it or put it in private.

You can also choose if you want your video to receive comments, that they can pair with your video or receive reactions from other users. Take into account that if your video is in private it does not allow you to duet or receive any type of reaction.

If you have already checked that everything is in order, click on publish.

How to see your statistics on Tik Tok Web?

For this you just have to go to your profile image and select VIEW STATISTICS, which will give you the following information. Tik Tok Web also allows you to download statistics to your team.

Menu to see your statistics

Statistics of your account

Tik Tok is an application to create and share short music videos of 3 to 5 seconds and long videos of 30 to 60 seconds. The application was launched in September 2016 by ByteDance developers but it was until October 2018 that it became popular in the United States and by July 2018 TIk Tok already had more than 500 million users worldwide.

India and China lead TikTok downloads in the world and the United States is in third place with 165 million downloads. For reference, the total US population. USA Exceeds 320 million. Those 165 million downloads in the United States are a big part of that pie starting in 2020!

