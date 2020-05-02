Editorial: Esports / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The teams of esports They are generally global brands without much in the way of a local crowd. This means that social media is an essential tool to attract new fans; complementing the results of the competition with the voice of the brand and various personalities. Twitter, Instagram and YouTube they are platforms suitable for video content, which adapt to some forms of narration better than others. However, none compares to TikTok, with a channel swapping interface that made viral videos happen almost daily.

If you’ve been exposed to one of these videos, but don’t know the background, here are the basics. TikTok is a video sharing social media service owned by ByteDance based in Beijing. Its content offering is based on synchronized or looped videos, lasting between three and 60 seconds.

Right now, only a handful of game influencers and personalities have more than 1 million followers on the platform, and most are still figuring out exactly what to do with it. Game companies and agencies are also in the experimental phase of using TikTok, or similar platforms like Lasso of Facebook.

wait, what year is it? welcome back @TLDoublelift 📺: https://t.co/g4IxQAPEae

📰: https://t.co/JsGAhBMC5A pic.twitter.com/djqpB95TOr – TSM (@TSM) April 26, 2020

Of the best professional eSports teams in the Western Territories, the following are some of the most followed in TikTok, at the time of publication:

Team SoloMid (TSM) – 544.9K

Spacestation Gaming – 100.1K

