Several US officials warned on Wednesday of the risks posed by TikTok, a growing Chinese social network, an elected official unveiling a bill to prohibit the installation of the application on government devices.

During a Senate hearing, officials from the FBI and the Justice and Homeland Security departments said the mobile application could be exploited by Chinese intelligence services.

Senator Josh Hawley, who called the hearing, announced on this occasion that he was introducing a bill to ban TikTok from all government electronic devices. According to him, the application presents a “major risk for the security of the American people”.

TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform for teens, was one of the most downloaded apps in the world last year, but authorities have expressed concern over its links to the Chinese government.

“The average person doesn’t understand the implications” of TikTok, said Clyde Wallace, an FBI cyber division official.

The app “is essentially controlled by a state-sponsored actor.”

Although the data collected by TikTok may seem negligible, Mr. Wallace said that this information could be aggregated “into a database that could be used for many purposes”.

In a written statement, Mr. Wallace pointed out that social networks owned by Chinese companies could collect contact lists, location data and bank details and that “all of this data could be transferred to other locations and entities . “

Bryan Ware, a cybersecurity official in the Department of Homeland Security, echoed these fears. “China has incredible data collection and artificial intelligence development and analysis programs for purposes we don’t fully know. This should be of concern.”

Therefore, “there is certainly no room for applications like TikTok on government devices and networks,” said Ware.

Adam Hickey, a deputy attorney general of the security division of the Justice Department, said that aggregating TikTok data could facilitate “hacking into the systems used by public officials”.

Samm Sacks, a cybersecurity researcher who specializes in China, said Chinese regulations could allow the government to “demand whatever it wants from these companies.”

TikTok assures for its part that its operations are not influenced by the Chinese government.