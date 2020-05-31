From wrestling masks to wrestling masks.

Abraham Pacheco Romero has found another way to earn a living as the art of the pancracy returns to the ring.

A few weeks ago, this professional mascarero gave a friend with the design of Dr. Wagner’s mask to his friend, the writer Luis Humberto Crosthwaite.

It was enough for him to publish the photograph on his Facebook profile, so that little by little, other people contacted him to make their requests.

The special thing about these handmade mouthguards is that on the outside they are made of the same material as a professional wrestling mask, while on the inside, they are made with the necessary fabric to fulfill their function.

Pacheco, 37, considers that the demand responds to the fact that with the passing of the days the community gets used to using the mouth masks and now, he wants to personalize them according to his tastes.

“People are going to start getting tired of using flat mouth masks and if this goes for a long time, they will want to adapt them to their clothing,” said Pacheco, who has made a living making wrestling masks for five years.

As the COVID-19 pandemic deepened and mass events stalled, its mask sales fell, which it normally offers to both local wrestlers and lovers of the sport and show.

However, he has found in this product a new business opportunity.

For twelve years he worked in an administrative position with the Tijuana police and dedicated his nights to learning how to make wrestling masks. When he finally honed his technique, he quit his job to fully dedicate himself to his Romero Mask Shop online store.

This process was self taught. He uncovered some masks that he had to understand how they were made, but it was until he met a professional masker who refined the missing details.

He grew up as many followers of wrestling at the hands of fighters such as Fishman, Mil Máscaras and Canek, to name a few, without imagining that one day he would translate the designs of his masks into a product that for now is mandatory for public spaces.

Depending on the design and complexity, it takes from half an hour to two hours to finish one of them. Prices range from 200 to 300 pesos (9 to 14 dollars). He is also open to making masks of other non-wrestling characters.

He acknowledges that during this health contingency he has struggled to find certain materials since many cloth stores were forced to close, but he has found what he needs in other stores.

The popularity of his mouthguards has grown by word of mouth on both Facebook and his Etsy store. Although most of his orders are in Tijuana, he has also sent some to the United States.