Tijuana receives Necaxa

04/23/2021

On at 02:30 CEST

Next Saturday at 04:06 the Liga MX de Clausura match will be played, which will face the Tijuana and to Necaxa in the Hot Stadium.

The Tijuana reaches the sixteenth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Chivas Guadalajara in the previous match by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won four of the 15 games played to date, with a streak of 17 goals in favor and 20 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Necaxa had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Queretaro during his last game, so he will try to keep adding points to his leaderboard against the Tijuana. Before this match, the Necaxa he had won in two of the 15 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season, with a balance of 13 goals in favor and 23 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Tijuana He has won three times, he has lost three times and he has drawn once in seven games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the Necaxa He has been defeated six times and has drawn twice in his eight games so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium Tijuana to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Hot Stadium, in fact, the numbers show five wins, one loss and one draw in favor of the Tijuana. In turn, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning two games in a row at home against the Necaxa. The last game they played on Tijuana and the Necaxa This tournament took place in October 2020 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the Necaxa.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the classification table of Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that the Tijuana they are ahead of the visiting team with a five-point lead. The Tijuana he arrives at the meeting in fifteenth position with 16 points in the locker. For his part, the Necaxa it has 11 points and ranks eighteenth in the competition.