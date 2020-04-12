When on duty, she works in “the black area,” which is the area where patients with severe complications were treated and where the people infected with Covid-19 currently are.

Two years ago, Silvia Rosas went to work as nurse at the General Hospital of Tijuana, one of the busiest hospitals in that border city. He has passed through the emergency department and on the third floor known as “the black area”, which is where they treated patients with serious complications and where they are currently infected with Covid-19.

The coronavirus does not respect anyone, says the 40-year-old nurse to Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción e Impunidad (MCCI), and therefore, despite the sacrifice it implies, put up his 1994 white Voyager truck to live in when he’s on duty; He parks it at the General Hospital. In this way, he points out, it does not put at risk the life of her four children or that of her husband.

The text signed by Laura Sánchez Ley, refers that Silvia’s husband was the one who conditioned the car: he took off seats, put a mattress on it, and they put what was necessary to be there among blankets, pillows, shoes and clothes.

Silvia is impressed by the disinterest of some people, she says that seeing them walking down the street crumbles her. “Of course it’s scary all the time, and there we are. The service is saturated, they will not be saved because there will be no equipment to save their livesSo what we want is to decrease (the number of patients) to supply ourselves and to be able to decrease the number of people who could die, ”he points out.

The nurse indicates that what is sought is to avoid the point where you have to evaluate who is given priority, because she points out, “that would be a catastrophe.”

Until Saturday, April 11, throughout the country there were 4 thousand 219 infections and 273 deaths. Specifically in Baja California there were 278 positive cases and 20 deaths.