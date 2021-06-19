Tijuana Bulls Vs. Durango Generals (Double Game)

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Bulls from Tijuana Y General from Durango face in the same today Saturday, June 19, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 6:05 p.m. (6:05 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 5:05 p.m. (5:05 p.m.) in Mexico.

Tijuana Bulls (16-8)

The starting pitcher for the Bulls from Tijuana it will be Joe Van Meter for the first game. Horacio Ramírez will open the second

Durango Generals (7-17)

The starting pitcher for the General from Durango it will be Walter Silva for the first game. Wendolyn Bautista will open the second

LMB 2021 Live: Toros de Tijuana Vs. Generales de Durango

The double play from today on the LMB 2021 Come in Bulls from Tijuana Y General from Durango You can enjoy it from 6:05 p.m. (6:05 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 5:05 p.m. (5:05 p.m.) in Mexico.