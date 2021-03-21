Tijuana 3-1 Querétaro | VIDEO of the GOALS of Tijuana and Querétaro | MX League

Xolos de Tijuana received Querétaro at the Caliente Stadium, match corresponding to the twelfth day of Guard1anes 2021 of Liga MX. The last game on Saturday was the least attractive in the previous one, even more so considering those of Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM, however, It took them a few minutes to prove otherwise.

Those led by Pablo Guede came to meet the need to win, since it had been five games in a row that they could not add three points, adding three consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, the Gallos Blancos had a large outstanding debt: win as a visitor, something that they could not in the whole tournament.

The match could not have started better for the locals. In the first minute and a half played, Fidel Martínez scored the first goal of the match. The Xolos were emboldened and, added to the poor defensive location of Querétaro, the locals converted the second goal thanks to a good shot from Mauro Manotas.

















The match seemed calm for Tijuana, but everything seemed to get complicated in a short time. It was not even seven minutes when the visit managed to discount, thanks to an own goal by Víctor Guzmán. The Xolos ‘response came at 31’ in what appeared to be a return of favors: Gil Alcalá could not catch a Martinez passing center and Tijuana went on to win 3-1.

















With so many goals in the first half, not much could be asked of the second half and that is how the complement passed with few emotions. This, of course, favored Tijuana, who ended up winning 3-1 to climb to eighth position in Guard1anes 2021. Meanwhile, Querétaro remains in ninth place in Liga MX.