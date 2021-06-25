Tigres would include a player in the negotiation for Juan Pablo Vigón de los Pumas

The UANL Tigers are targeting the Mexican midfielder of the UNAM Pumas, Juan Pablo Vigón and although a figure close to 5 MDD has been handled by the player, this would be far from being real, according to Alan Lara. Multimedia journalist.

Likewise, according to various rumors, Tigres would include a player in the negotiation in addition to an amount less than the aforementioned 5 MDD.

The player that Tigres would include in the Vigón transfer would be the Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago, who is on loan with the Bravos de Juárez.

In addition to the player, Tigres would be offering an amount that would be around 2 or 3 MDD for Vigón, who would have been requested by Miguel Herrera.

Intriago, a 25-year-old midfielder, played 12 games for Guardianes 2021, all as a starter.

