Tigres will miss Gignac, assures Miguel Herrera

MEXICO CITY.

Miguel Herrera, technician of the Tigers, commented that the French attacker will be missed André-Pierre Gignac, who will not be able to be in the preseason, nor at the start of the Apertura 2021, because it will dispute the Olympic Games with the U23 team of your country, but assured that things will be done in the best way, despite this sensitive absence.

He is a player who is going to be missed, but the team is going to do well, they are going to do their best and he will arrive when he has to finish his participation ”, he declared.

Regarding Chivas, America and Austin FC, rivals he will be facing on his tour of the United States, Herrera expressed that they will be opponents that will help them to arrive in good shape at the beginning of the season.

We will have friendly matches or rather preparation because they have nothing to do with friendlies, but they are good synods and will help us a lot to get to the league point ”, he said.

By last, The ‘Piojo’ announced the starting eleven with which Chivas will be measured this Wednesday at HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas, highlighting that the attack will be commanded by the Uruguayans Leo Fernández and the ‘Diente’ López.

Eleven starter for Tigres against Chivas: Nahuel Guzmán, Erick Avalos, Francisco Meza, Hugo Ayala, Francisco Venegas, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino, Luis Quiñones, Leo Fernández and Nicolás López.

