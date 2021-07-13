Tigres will have a new stadium and seeks to ‘steal’ Rayados de Monterrey’s World Cup headquarters

The 2026 World Cup in North America will have three venues in Mexico: Estadio Azteca, Estadio Akron and the BBVA Bancomer de Rayados de Monterrey, however, the latter would be reeling, because according to rumors, Tigres seeks to build a Stadium and steal the venue.

As reported by the Record Sniper, the Government of Nuevo León and Tigres agreed to build a new Stadium for the team, which will be built in the Volcano Parking Lot.

Thus, if there was a green light for the project, Tigres would not settle for a new Stadium, as they would also seek the FMF to host the World Cup and not BBVA Bancomer as planned.

Tigres would have a new stadium pending the confirmation of the project, which would cost about 250 million and would be built before 2025.

FIFA is the one who must authorize the change of venue if it happens, which seems difficult in the first instance.

