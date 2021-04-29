Tigres wants to ‘break’ the market with Florian Thauvin, Olympique de Marseille figure

Despite the bad news that has surrounded Tigers In recent days due to the departure of Ricardo Ferretti, the feline board of directors seeks to cheer up the fans with a signing that would break the transfer market in Liga MX, next summer,

According to the journalist ‘Pello’ Maldonado, a couple of days ago, Tigres would have contacted the Olympique de Marseille attacker, Florian Thauvin, World Champion with French national team in Russia 2018

The source points out that, although his signing sounds complicated because the player does not want to leave the Marseilles, André-Pierre Gignac would be a key piece to convince his former partner to come to Mexican soccer.

Now if? @FlorianThauvin is wanted by Jean Christophe (representative @ 10APG) to place it in Tigres without paying any dollar in transfer. Remember that he already knew the city before. Years ago, the manager tried to place Valbuena, Payet and Hatem without success pic.twitter.com/iY9TrwReIw – GRAFICO TIGRES (@GraficoTigres) April 28, 2021

His contract ends next summer, but several European clubs are behind him; However, his intention is to stay in France.It should be noted that the board and the people around Gignac are looking for a way to reach the 28-year-old player, even mentioning that the board would be looking for him a house, as a way to present a strong proposal and make clear their intentions to sign him.