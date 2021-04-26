Tigres vs Rayados: Zabalive destroys Hugo González after defeat in the Regio Classic

The famous Spanish youtuber Zabalive, threw everything at the Rayados de Monterrey goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez, after their terrible performance in the Classic Regio against the Tigres de la UANL where La Pandilla lost two goals to one on the field of the University Stadium.

During the game, after the Tigres tied the game to the Rayados de Monterrey with a goal by Carlos González at minute 35 of the first half, Zabalive assured that Hugo González was a strainer and it cannot be possible to let that go within his goal.

“Damn they let him finish in the small area man, but what is Hugo Gonzáez doing, in the pu… small area man. Damn, what I miss Barovero, look that I enjoyed him little in Rayados, but what a strainer Hugo González is, what a strainer he is ”, he said annoyed during the meeting.

Hugo González has played 15 games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with the Rayados de Monterrey where he has received 13 goals and has left a clean sheet four times.

With the defeat against the Tigres, Rayados remained in fourth place with 25 units, in the absence of what Santos Laguna does against the Bravos de Juárez to see if they attack the fourth place and stay with that direct position to the Liguilla.

