Tigres vs Rayados: Schedule and where to see the first leg of the MX Women’s League

Tigres de la UANL and Rayadas de Monterrey meet on the University field in the second leg of the semifinals of the MX Women’s League after drawing 2-2 in the first leg. The game will be broadcast on TUDN on Monday at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Tigres de la UANL has an advantage by drawing two goals against Rayadas in the first leg, so they will try to keep it and score goals at some point in the game to sentence.

For his part, Rayadas will try to put on a great game as a visitor to get his pass to the grand final next Monday, as he has to go to win at the University Stadium.

The result of the first leg favors the Auriazules, who have a double advantage with away goals and position in the general table.

