Tigres vs Rayados: Arturo González’s message that ‘upsets’ the fans prior to the Classic Regio

The UANL Tigres receive the Rayados de Monterrey in the match on day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX in a new edition of the Classic Regio where, prior to the match, Arturo Gonzalez, La Pandilla player, stirred up fans with his pre-game message.

‘Ponchito’ González, on his official Twitter account, excited Rayados fans for the Clásico Regio against the Tigres de la UANL, pointing out that a classic is always a different match from the rest and they will go with everything to win it.

“Today more than a game … Today is a classic day! #VamosRayados. ”, González published along with a promotional photo of the duel between Tigres and Rayados.

Arturo González in the present Clausura 2021 tournament with Rayados de Monterrey, has played 15 games where he has scored a goal and has given an assist in 75% of the minutes played, being a starter in 13 of these 15 games.

Rayados de Monterrey before the game is in fifth place with 25 points, so a victory would take him away from Santos Laguna who has the same points. For its part, it is in 12th place with 19 units.

