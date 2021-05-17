Tigres vs Rayadas: Probable lineups for the second leg of the MX Women’s League

This Monday, May 17, Tigres de la UANL and Rayadas de Monterrey will meet on the stadium of the University Stadium in the second leg of the semifinals of the MX Women’s League, after they drew 2-2 in the first leg at BBVA.

The felines arrived at these instances after qualifying in first place, being the general leaders in the regular phase and for the second leg they have an advantage due to away goals and would have a full squad.

Read also: Liga MX League: Crosses of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 at the moment

For their part, the Rayadas will only have the loss of their goalkeeper Alejandría Godínez after being sent off in the first leg, however they will always be able to have their team, so they have everything to compete in the return against Tigres Femenil.

THE POSSIBLE LINEUP OF THE RETURN MATCH

UANL Tigers: Ofelia Solís (P), Bianca Sierra, Greta Espinoza, Cristina Ferral, Natalia Villarreal, Nancy Antonio, Liliana Mercado (C), Lizbeth Ovalle, María Sánchez, Sandra Mayor, Belén Cruz.

Striped: Claudia Lozoya (p), María Sánchez, Rebeca Bernal (C), Annia Mejía, Mariana Cadena, Dania Pérez, Diana García, Valeria Valdez, Christina Burkenroad, Diana Evangelista, Mónica Monsiváis

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content